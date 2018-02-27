The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have sold 370 tickets so far for their second visit to Burton Albion in their history.

The Bees took over 1,000 last season for their first ever trip to the Pirelli Stadium and they were treated to a dramatic contest.

Sergi Canos gave the Bees an early lead only for Marvin Sordell to score twice from Cauley Woodrow corners.

The then Fulham loanee fired home a free kick to make it 3-1 to the Brewers before half time.

Lasse Vibe and Canos then scored early in the second half to level the scores with Woodrow then missing a sitter that would have restored Burton's lead.

Brentford won it late on as Lasse Vibe fired home before Jota made it 5-3 in the closing stages to wrap up all three points for Dean Smith's side.

The Bees have also sold 610 tickets for their trip to Millwall on March 10 in what would be their first visit for a competitive game since November 2014.

Andre Gray scored twice to give the west Londoners a 2-0 lead but the Lions hit back early in the second half to level the scores.

However, a Danny Shittu own goal gave Brentford all three points as part of a five game winning run that catapulted them into the top six.

The Bees have visited The Den since then in 2016 for Tony Craig's testimonial game, which ended in a draw.

You can purchase tickets for both these games by visiting the club's official website.

