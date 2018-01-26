Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have been rewarded for keeping faith in Dean Smith, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

The Bees failed to win in their first eight league games and were languishing towards the bottom of the league.

Other clubs have been shown to have more of an itchy trigger finger but there was never any indication given that Smith was under pressure to keep his job.

That faith has now been rewarded with Brentford now just three points off a top six spot and with the same amount of points as they had after beating Rotherham at the end of February last year.

And Goodman gave credit to the club's hierarchy for not panicking and making a change of head coach.

"They've just kept belief in what they were doing," he said on Sky Sports' EFL Matters podcast.

"They were playing very well but losing or drawing games, and Dean Smith was saying it was some of the best football they played all season.

“They kept faith in what the manager wanted them to do and they've turned results around.

"Brentford were my dark horse to do a Huddersfield of the 'unfashionable' clubs, after what I saw of them last season I thought they had the potential to go and do that.

“After the first seven or eight games I wasn't really sure, but now they're right in the mix."

