Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have frozen all season ticket prices for the third successive season and what is scheduled to be the final full campaign at Griffin Park.

The Bees are poised to move to Lionel Road in December 2019, with the club breaking ground on the site on March 19.

That means the club have approximately 37 league games left at Griffin Park; four this season, 23 the next and roughly 10 matches before the move down the street.

Early bird adult prices start at £369 on Ealing Road and go up to £449 in sections of Braemar Road and New Road. These increase by £50 after the window.

Senior prices, in the early bird window start at £259 on the terrace and increase to £319 in the prime seating areas. There will be a £50 increase after the window closes.

Young people, those between 18 and 24, see prices start at £219 on Ealing Road and some sections of Braemar and New Road, with the most expensive seats costing £259. These increase by £50 when the early bird phase ends.

Junior prices are £90, except for under-10s in the family area, which will cost £49.

Mark Devlin, Brentford FC Chief Executive, said: “The support shown this season from the established Brentford fans has been second to none, we’ve also continued to see more fans coming along for their first experience despite the restrictions we’ve been forced to put in place.

“We want to enable fans to introduce more and more friends and family as we get ready for our move to the new stadium.

“An adult and child can now come to Griffin Park from just £19 per game which we feel offers one of the best value days out in London.”

Fans are advised to register their interest for season tickets here for information about sales dates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.