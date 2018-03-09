The video will start in 8 Cancel

Emiliano Marcondes is close to earning his first Championship start for Brentford, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Dane came on for Neal Maupay at half-time at Burton and helped turn the game in the Bees' favour as they won 2-0 to continue their push for the play-offs.

By doing so, he has increased the calls for him to start and Smith was pleased with how Marcondes performed and believes the Dane is battling the Frenchman for a starting berth.

The head coach said: “He did ok when he came on. I think they're all close to starting and all pushing each other.

“Neal knows the reasons why he had to come off. There was a possibility their players could have got him sent off.

“It was the right decision to make to bring him off. The two of them have been fighting for a place.”

There is still a debate as to what Marcondes' best position is and Smith believes his adaptability is key.

He added: “Emiliano can play as a centre forward, I think he can play as an attacking midfielder or wide player as well. He's very adaptable.”

