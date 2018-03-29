Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos is on course to go down as one of Brentford's all time favourite players.

The Spaniard's passion for the club, shown by his displays on the pitch, is unquestionable and his positive attitude rubs off on the supporters.

It would be easy for the young forward to bemoan his luck with injuries but he didn't and that positive frame of mind he says comes from his family.

“This year has not been the best for me. You can't say you're unlucky. That's an excuse and there are no excuses. You have to deal with and get on with it,” he said.

“I get my positive mindset from my family. The last five, six years, in terms of my family, have not been the best but we have been together.

“We have been happy and deal with everything. It comes from my grandparents as well. We are quite close.”

Indeed, the recent international break saw Canos fly to Spain to see his grandparents and friends, which would have allowed him to breath.

He added: “I like to be with my family. Thanks to the manager, I was able to see my grandparents in Spain and have time to breathe.

“In my case, that's the best being able to enjoy your family and get back to work.”

Canos' relationship with Dean Smith is excellent and he joined other players in crediting the Brentford head coach for treating the squad like normal human beings, rather than just footballers.

He said: “You can see the gaffer is a normal person and I think that's the most important thing. He's involved in everything and that's what we're looking at.”

There is no doubting that Canos feels honoured to be in the position he is in but he will never forget his roots.

He explained: “Now I'm playing for Brentford and I'm lucky in terms of my lifestyle and everything. I used to play in grounds where there was no pitch. I'll never forget where I come from.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your are.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.