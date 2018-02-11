The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford fanzine Thorne In The Side have broken through the £51,000 barrier when it comes to donations through funds selling the fanzine.

Their recent edition raised considerable funds for the Ealing Churches Homeless Shelter and the Salvation Army.

It brings the tally to above £51,000 raised for good causes and Brentford initiatives along with the world war memorial which can be seen on Braemar Road.

The club also funded the signing of Moses Ademola when then manager Andy Scott was knocked back for funding by the then board.

They also played a significant part in raising funds for Kevin O’Connor’s testimonial as well as regular contributions to the youth set up, significant donations for Andy Scott’s CRY charity and other supporters personal charities and plights.

