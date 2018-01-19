The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford fans will be able to purchase a limited number of Reading tickets on Saturday ahead of the game.

The Bees have sold 2,869 tickets for the game in advance with just 88 left unsold but these can be purchased on Saturday morning.

The west Londoners had been back and forth with the Royals requesting additional tickets as each batch continued to sell out.

There are also a few additional tickets on sale from the Reading ticket office but fans will have to be on the phone early to ensure they can cheer on the Bees at the Mad Stad.

Fans can purchase the tickets by calling the Reading ticket office on 0118 968 1313. It opens at 9am and closes at midday.

