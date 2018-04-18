Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham knows that Brentford fans will be the driving force to help them sneak into the top six.

Realistically, the Bees will need to win their remaining three games to stand a chance of reaching the end of season showdown.

Dean Smith's side gave themselves a chance when they grabbed a last minute equaliser against Fulham and Mepham hopes that it gives them an extra bit of momentum.

He said: “I think there's that extra edge to it. We heard the noise from Brentford fans today. It gives you that extra bit of momentum, especially when you're 1-0 down with a couple of minutes to go.

“You need a boost from somewhere. The fans were unbelievable for 90 minutes and gave us the extra energy to score.

For all the talk of Ryan Sessegnon, Mepham has emerged as one of the leading players in the division.

While the 17-year-old had a quiet game overall, the Wales international produced a strong performance with Fulham limited to a fine Aleksandar Mitrovic strike.

He reflected: “I think I came away from the game thinking he's one of the best players I've played against. He's got really good knowhow and Premier League experience.

“He was a really good player today. We kept him quiet for large periods of the game. It was a good finish from him.

“It's the difference between a Premier League player and a Championship player. I think we kept them quiet for quite a long time.”

Neal Maupay's strike rescued a point in a game where Brentford could easily feel they had come out worse off by some of the officiating.

Mepham added: “It was really good, getting a late goal in the big west London derby is an amazing feeling.

“I think we'd have been really hard done by if we hadn't got anything from the game. A bit of class from Neal gets us a draw from the game, which we'd have deserved.

“I personally felt the referee made a couple of wrong decisions but we have to forget about that and focus on ourselves as it's only us that can get us a result. We stuck to it and got a result.”

