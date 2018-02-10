Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith acknowledged the Brentford supporters' appreciation for Neal Maupay in the 1-1 draw with Preston.

The Bees head coach felt that the Frenchman could have been supported more in the 1-0 loss to Norwich.

And it appeared that the Griffin Park crowd had taken the mild rebuke in good spirits as there was a warmer feeling towards the striker.

But Smith's main feeling was the fact that Brentford were unable to take their chances when they came with Maupay, Ollie Watkins and Romaine Sawyers all having good opportunities.

“We just have to take our chances when they come,” Smith told the club's official website. “We had a few today and had 27 against Norwich City last time here.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“The endeavour is there but we just need that little bit of quality in the final third. Neal Maupay was very good today and that was appreciated by the fans.

“We got it into him and he linked things up very well. He had the one chance in the first-half today which he will feel he should have scored.

“At the end we had as many goalscorers as the pitch as we could and you felt we would get one of those chances to drop. On another day we go and win that one three or four to one.”

Frustration was, once again, the word of the day for Brentford as they were unable to turn their dominance into three points as has been a common theme of the season.

Smith added: “It is a good point but a frustrating point. We should have got three points today as our performance was good.

“Defensively we were good. They had a couple of chances in the first five minutes but other than that we defended well.

“They are a team who wanted to delay the restarts and break up play which didn’t make for a naturally flowing game.

“We overcame that and started the second-half well but they scored out of nothing. We had to go and chase the game but our reaction was great.

“It was a good finish from Florian Jozefzoon and after that there was only going to be one winner.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t get it. We were the dominant team today and we should be walking away with three points.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .