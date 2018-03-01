The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland and Yoann Barbet have shaken off knocks picked up in the 1-0 defeat at Leeds last weekend to be available for Brentford's meeting with Cardiff.

The Danish defender had a tight hamstring in the closing stages at Elland Road, while the Frenchman suffered a knock.

However, the pair have been able to return to training this week, even with the snow, and are available to face the promotion chasers.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “We've got a full bill of health. Rico has been out in Philadelphia getting rehab at the moment.

“He's pretty much the only one. We had a couple of walking wounded off the pitch against Leeds but everyone is fine.”

That means that Smith will have a selection headache with trips to Burton on Tuesday and Millwall the following Saturday.

The Brentford head coach added: “It's a nice headache to have. Three games in a week means we can change things around.

“With the games and commitment we have to put to each game, we'll probably have to tweak.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .