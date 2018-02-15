The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford duo Mads Bech Sorensen and Lukas Talbro have been called up to Denmark's U19 squad for a friendly with Scotland in Spain.

The pair will link up with their international team-mates on February 26 and face Scotland the following day in Spain.

The contest is a warm-up for three qualification matches for the U19 European Championships in March.

They will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Turkey with the group winners qualifying for the finals of the competition, which will be held in Finland this summer.

Sorensen is in line to make his ninth Denmark U19 appearance and Talbro his fifth, provided they play against the Scots.

