Dan Bentley knows that, while Leeds are a big club in the Championship, football is not played on a 'who is bigger than the other' constest.

If the Championship table was decided by how big a club they were, Brentford would be down towards the bottom of the table.

But, their quality of play has catapulted them into the play-off race and they have taken down a number of so-called big clubs including Sunderland and Birmingham in the last few days.

Bentley said: “At the end of the day, we know they're a big club. Sunderland are. Aston Villa. Birmingham are a bigger club than we are.

“It's not about the size of the club. It's about the passion. We believe we can go there and get a result. It won't be the first time we've done it. We believe we can do it.”

Confidence is high and Bentley knows that victory at Elland Road will only underline Brentford's play-off credentials.

He added: “We strive to win every single game. If we don't we dust ourselves down, learn from positives and negatives.

“We'll go there full of confidence, go and get three points and continue our push for the play-offs.”

