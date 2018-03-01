The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford will do everything in their power to ensure that Saturday's clash with promotion chasing Cardiff goes ahead this weekend.

West London has been gripped by snow this week with the Beast from the East and Storm Emma causing havoc to roads and rail services.

While March 1 is officially the first day of Spring, maximum temperatures are unlikely to climb above freezing until the weekend, leading to concerns over whether the game will be on.

Brentford's official Twitter account posted: “We are continuing to monitor the weather conditions ahead of the weekend's game.

“Plans are in place for the next 48 hours to do everything in our power to get the game on.”

The last time a Brentford home game was called off because of the weather was in 2012 when their pay what you can game with Stevenage was rained off.

Freezing conditions last led to three games at Griffin Park being called off in December 2010 with the snow storm on December 18 leading to just 10 fixtures taking place in the top two divisions that weekend.

Indeed, the weather also led to Brentford's game with Tranmere Rovers 10 days later being postponed.

The Bees were able to defy the snow in January 2013 to get their game with Tranmere on.

