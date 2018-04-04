Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard is taking nothing for granted – despite being assured of his place in Denmark’s World Cup squad.

The Brentford defender was last month told by Denmark manager Age Hareide that he is a dead cert for his squad for Russia this summer.

But despite being confident that he is number one choice for the right back spot for his country, Dalsgaard knows only performing well for the Bees for the remainder of the season will make sure of it.

“It felt really good when I was told I was in, but doesn’t really change anything for me – I still need to perform for Brentford and make sure I get there in good shape,” he said.

“Nothing’s luck, if you know what I mean. I need to keep playing well here, otherwise nothing is for sure.

“I would definitely say I’m number one for that place right now as I played some good games in qualification and showed I’m the man to play right back, so it’s up to me.”

Dalsgaard, who had a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season, was taken off at half time during Monday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City suffering from a bug and replaced by Josh Clarke.

But once he’s shifted his illness, he believes he will be in tip top shape for Brentford’s Championship run in, which continues at home to Ipswich Town this weekend.

“In general I feel really good – maybe that little break in December was good for me when you look at the World Cup, as I feel in good shape now.

“I just need to get on top of this illness. It’s nothing to worry about, I just can’t get rid of it right now. I just need to get it out of my system and get back on track.

“Josh done well when he came in so I will have to step it up. It was a very well deserved win though, as in the second half they (Bristol) hardly touched the ball.”

It’s been a stop-start first season in England for the 28 year old since his summer move from Zulte Waregem, but Dalsgaard feels the physicality of the Championship has suited his game.

“The Championship been good for me,” he added. “I’m able to use my body a bit more than I could in Belgium. I really like it here, it’s a very good club.”