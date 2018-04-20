Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham may be a boyhood QPR fan but that will only add to his desire to impress for Brentford against the team that rejected him as a boy.

The 20-year-old defender was released by Chelsea and had trials with Rangers and Watford but they turned him down leading to him playing at North Greenford United.

Brentford spotted his talents and the rest, as they say, is history with Mepham now courting attention from Premier League sides.

QPR visit Griffin Park on Saturday and Mepham is relishing it, although he is expecting pelters from his mates.

He said: “I'm looking forward to it. If selected I'm going to be up for that one and any other game for that matter.

“Being my boyhood team will have that extra edge to it. We need to get ourselves up for that game and get the three points.

“I'm sure I'll get quite a bit. I always seem to get some banter for the boys. The most important thing is getting three points.”

Mepham would love to have the last laugh by finding the net against Ian Holloway's side but the first priority is a clean sheet.

He explained: “It'd be an unbelievable feeling to score but the most important thing is to get the three points and a clean sheet.

“If you get that you always get a chance. You're always guaranteed goals in this team. It's whether you can keep the backdoor shut.”

Brentford still have faint play-off ambitions themselves and Mepham is only focused on picking up nine points between now and the end of the season

He admitted: “We've got to focus on ourselves and let the rest take care of itself. When you hear the results elsewhere are playing into our hands.

“We've got three games left now and we have to get as many points as possible from them.”

