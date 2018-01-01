Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland has paid tribute to young defensive partner Chris Mepham after his fine performances in Brentford's last three games.

The Welsh U21 international came into the side after John Egan's head injury and his performances have made it incredibly hard for the Irishman to return to the side once he regains full fitness.

And Bjelland has been delighted with the work Mepham has done on the ball and how he has transferred it from the training ground to the pitch.

The Dane said: “He's done really well, for a young lad we knew he was a good player, but you have to take it from the training ground and out to the stadium.

“He's been doing well, he's been showing some of the skills he's got - calm on the ball.”

Bjelland was credited with guiding him by Dean Smith ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday game and he's been able to give him advice during the game but has also learnt from the young defender as well.

The defender added: “He's still young, and he's still learning a lot. The experience you get when playing these games is really good.

“I've been in the game for some years now, and I know some tricks so I just try to push him and make him better every day.

“You can learn from everyone, as a pair we have to develop as well. We've been doing that over the last couple of games.”

The ultimate compliment to their performance was the fact that Sheffield Wednesday didn't have a single meaningful shot on target.

Bjelland explained: “I think we've done well over the last couple of games about giving too many chances away.

“Of course, only when it's 1-0 you have to be careful and do the right things all the time to keep it out of the net. I think we did well today.

“If you can't get the second goal, you've got to do your job and keep a clean sheet, and we did that today.

“Over the ninety minutes we kept them away from the big chances and did really well as a team.”