Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan was delighted with the way Brentford's defence dug deep and claimed their 1-0 win over Ipswich.

The Bees needed a late penalty from Neal Maupay to pick up the three points but Dan Bentley and Chris Mepham were needed to deny Grant Ward and Martyn Waghorn respectively late on to preserve the shutout.

And the skipper was delighted with the way his side showed their battling qualities in order to claim victory.

He said: “I think we dug deep and defended with our lives and kept the ball out of the back of the net.

“It always gives you a chance of winning games if you keep clean sheets and we're all very pleased with the win today.”

The clean sheet was the 14th of the season, beating last year's tally of 13, and Egan was, naturally delighted with that feat.

He added: “That's our bread and butter; clean sheets. We're judged on that and it's pleasing to better last year's tally. We're pleased with two on the bounce.”

While Brentford's win wasn't pretty, at this stage of the season it is all about the three points and the squad appeared satisfied with their afternoon's work but with their eyes looking at Tuesday's game at Nottingham Forest.

“We're just trying to win games. We're professional footballers and we want to win. No matter how it comes, you'll take three points where you feel you can get them,” he added.

“It wasn't a game for the purists. They came to try and nullify us and stop our game. The first half was scrappy as both teams were going toe to toe and man for man.

“In the second half we upped our tempo and at this stage of the season, it's all about the result and we got the result today.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.