Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland believes anything is possible for this Brentford team as they continued their fine form with a win over Bolton.

Barring a 3-0 loss at champions elect Wolves, the Bees have won four of their last five league games and are now just three points off a play-off spot.

While the focus is on the bigger names in the Championship, Bjelland believes that if Brentford focus on themselves they can continue their progression.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He said: “Everything is achievable in this league. Every week is different. We've got to focus on ourselves and how we do things.

“We've progressed well as a team over the last period of time. We've got to continue that.”

He added: “We talked about that (having nothing to fear). Wolves are in a league of their own. All the other teams, if we do it right and do the stuff we're good at we can compete with every team.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .