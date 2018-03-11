The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford manager Dean Smith had a prickly reply when asked about his sides' lack of a natural goalscorer.

The Bees fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at the The Den, a match which saw them fall further away from the play-off spots.

(Image: Get Reading)

Smith's side had 15 shots on goal against the Lions, but only managed to get four of them on target, leading to questions about the team's potency in front of goal.

In previous seasons, Brentford have relied on the likes of Andre Grey, Scott Hogan and Lasse Vibe to put the ball in the back of the net, but Smith says it's certainly not a concern to him.

Dean Smith rages after Brentford denied goal at Millwall

Asked if his lack a 20-goal striker, Smith said: “In one word, no.

If you look at the stats, we're in the top six goalscorers in the league.

“We've won most of the games we've controlled. Today we didn't because our player gets injured and the linesman's flag.

“That's the only reason we haven't won today. We've hit the bar, post, they've cleared off the line. On another day, we'd have scored four or five.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.