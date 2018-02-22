The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford Football Club is pleased to announce Simplexity Travel Management as their official travel partner.

The Mayfair-based firm is the latest to be added to the Bees' partnership family and will take care of all the club's travel requirements in the UK and internationally.

Founded in 2011, Simplexity Travel are London’s leading bespoke travel managers, offering luxury travel services for corporate and private clients.

Mark Smith, Simplexity Travel Management’s head of business development, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Brentford FC.

"The club will make significant savings, not just in a financial sense but in terms of the time and effort they will save by using our contacts and resources.

"Most important of all, by ensuring travel, transfers and hotel bookings are hassle free, the club will get the best out of their players on the pitch.”

James Parkinson, Brentford commercial director said: “We’ve been working hard to secure a travel partner who are the right fit for Brentford FC, so we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Simplexity Travel.

"Brentford’s partnership family has grown considerably this season and it’s fantastic to see a number of brands seeing the potential in the club on and off the pitch.”

