Brentford chief executive Mark Devlin believes the current squad deserve to be playing in front of full houses every week with the way they have been playing.

The Bees are currently averaging 10,055 when it comes to attendance at Griffin Park with their largest recorded crowd being the 11,341 for the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

And, while Devlin is grateful for the supporters who come along week in week out, he'd love them to bring their mates along to help back Brentford to promotion.

He said: “I'd love people to come along and give this group more support. We're grateful for the support we have and we feel this group deserves packed houses.

“They play some great football, they're all in it together. We've got great young players coming through.

“It's a really exciting time to see the football here at Brentford. We're looking for more families and youngsters to come along.

“They can get close to the action and enjoy their matchday experience. We're in a good position but we'll take it each game as it comes but there's no reason why we can't push on towards the play-off places.”

Devlin paid tribute to the fans that have been travelling the length and breadth of the country all season and he believes, with one Tuesday evening home game left, that attendances will continue to rise before the end of the season.

He added: “The away support at Reading, in particular, was amazing. We've had good support all through the season, even through the long journeys.

“The home numbers are okay. They are improving and I'm hopeful our marketing efforts and the fact that slowly and surely the message is getting out that the quality of football we're playing is worth coming and seeing.

“I think it's some of the best football around. We play a lot fewer midweek games than we do in the first half of the season.

“We make no bones of the fact that Tuesday evening games are a challenge, as they are for all Championship clubs, with Champions League football on the TV.

“We've tried to theme our Brentford Nights games and we're making some inroads there. It's slow progress and steady progress.

“If I'm being really honest, the crowds have been slightly disappointing given the quality of football on show but we're researching why that might be the case and hopefully providing us with some of the answers as to what we can do in the second half of the season and change what we've been doing to improve the crowds.

“I'd expect the crowds to improve given the quality of football. It's a really young squad and there's a real togetherness between the team and the club as seen with the players thanking the fans at Reading.

“If we continue down this vein who knows what we can achieve. We hope the football can see attendances naturally increase and the marketing efforts we can do ourselves to capitalise on that.”

