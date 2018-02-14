Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan admitted there were worries as he battled his second concussion of the season but he feels he's come through it a stronger player.

The Irishman suffered his first concussion in the 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers before suffering his second in the run up to the 2-1 win at Norwich.

The Brentford captain only returned to the matchday squad for the 3-0 defeat at Derby just under two weeks ago and, because of the concerns he and the club had, needed to see a specialist.

He reflected: “The concussion hit me for six really and it has taken a while to get better. The medical team were great with me.

“They were very patient and the gaffer as well. It took a few weeks to get my head right. It's great to be back out there and back fit and healthy. Hopefully that can continue.

He added: “It was my second one of the season. It took a bit longer than normal to heal. Concussion is a bit of a grey area.

“No scans can determine the extent. It's all about how you're feeling. I tried to return to play a couple of times and I wasn't feeling great.

“These things worry you at the time so hopefully I've come out of it stronger.”

Head injuries have been a sport wide issue, especially in NFL, and Egan had been doing his homework but having assurance from the specialist made things better.

He said: “You try and have a look at stuff and see how people have got better. The main thing is time.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

“Going to see the specialist which the club sorted out was good for my head. He was able to tell me it'd be fine but it'd take longer than expected.

“No footballer wants to be injured but it's part and parcel of the game. You have to take your time and get back right.”

One thing, though, won't change and that is Egan will be putting his body on the line to help the Brentford cause as much as possible.

He added: “As a centre half you have to put your body on the line and that won't change.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .