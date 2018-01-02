Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford can go to Wolves and play their game, according to Andreas Bjelland.

The Bees camp have hailed the league leaders as the best side they have faced so far this campaign, which means they will be underdogs on Tuesday night.

However, Bjelland believes that the pressure will be off Brentford on Tuesday night, which can free them up to be themselves.

He said: “I expect a fun game, they want to play football and we want to play football. I've said it before, they're one of the best teams if you look at the structure and how they do things and what they want to do.

“It's going to be a tough match but nobody expects anything from us going up there to win. So we go up there and play our game.”

Brentford fans may be seeing anything picked up at Wolves as a bonus but Bjelland is of the mindset that the game is there to be won.

He added: “I don't know if it helps being underdogs, we go into every game with the mindset that we can win every game.

“I don't think we're underdogs against the teams we play above us. I think we have a chance against Wolves, we drew here.”

Bjelland is in good form himself and the three wins in a row have helped with that, even though he received stitches by his right eye after a collision in the win over Aston Villa.

He explained: “I feel good, the body feels good, we went through the Christmas programme and then hopefully get some good out of it.

“With the wins it makes life a little bit easier.”