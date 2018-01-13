Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers believes that Brentford can still finish in the play-offs this season.

Despite a winless start that lasted until the end of September, the Bees have been in superb form recently and are only six points off a top six spot.

And the midfielder sees no reason why Brentford can't challenge for a spot in the end of season showdown.

He said: “I think we can get in the top six. The gaffer mentioned that we're six points off it and 10 off second. I think that's massively achievable.

“We've had ups and downs in the first half of the season and I think if we take confidence and build on that we won't be far off second and we should be in and around the top six.

“We have to have the belief we can do it. We've got a good group and a lot of competition. If you see training it is high tempo and competitive and we can achieve the goal.”

Confidence is high at the Jersey Road training ground and Sawyers believes it stems from the individual as well as the work of Dean Smith.

He added: “It's got to come from ourselves personally. Each player as an individual has got to know what he brings to the team and we add all the pieces together under the guidance of the gaffer and the coaching staff.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

“There are no egos when people sit out. There's disappointment as you want to play every game but we have Nico playing right back. He's not a natural there but he's doing it for the good of the team.”

Sawyers has worked with Smith previously at Walsall and is full of praise for the work he has done with the club.

The midfielder added: “I think his biggest attribute is that he's a people person and he takes them as an individual.

“He tries to get the balance right so the group is respectful of each other. You don't want egos and you want respect.”

