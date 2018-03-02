Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pitch inspection at Griffin Park will take place at 1pm today (Friday) to see whether Brentford’s game with Cardiff, scheduled for tomorrow can take place.

The Bees have been doing everything in their power to try and get the game on but have called an early inspection.

Brentford confirmed on their Twitter account: “There will be a pitch inspection at Griffin Park at 1pm to determine whether tomorrow's game has to be postponed.”

The Bees were planning to take the snow off the pitch and install frost covers today with Hounslow Council gritting the roads around the stadium.

A Brentford statement, which was released on Thursday, read: “The Griffin Park pitch is currently covered in snow and temperatures are below freezing.

“The club intends to clear the pitch tomorrow, Friday, as the current forecast is for temperatures to rise slightly and for there to be less new snow falling.

“Frost covers will then be laid that should protect the pitch from freezing provided temperatures do not drop too low.

“Hounslow Council have also offered their help. The council will be gritting the roads and pavements around Griffin Park today, tomorrow and Saturday to assist those travelling to the game. The club would like to thank the council for their help.

“The covers will be removed on the morning of the match and James Linington, the referee for the fixture, will have the option of inspecting the playing surface early in the morning.

“The club is also in contact with Cardiff City to keep them informed. Fans are reminded that there is an amber warning in place for snow and ice and temperatures are expected to be very low with lots of snow falling but the club will be doing all it can to get Saturday’s game on.”

