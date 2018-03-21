The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has admitted that, with Brentford hosting Sheffield United on Good Friday (March 31), he is concerned about when his players will return.

Henrik Dalsgaard has been called up to the Denmark squad for games with Panama and Chile, with the latter game taking place on the Tuesday March 27.

Smith is likely to be hoping that the Brentford full back is given the Tuesday game off in order for him to be fully fit for Friday's meeting with the Blades but he has been pleased with the form the Danish full back has shown.

The Brentford head coach said: “He's been good and, again, called up to the national team. My only worry is we play on the Friday when we come back, rather than the Saturday.

“Hopefully, they'll send them back a couple of days earlier. Unfortunately, Chris (Mepham) has a bit of a journey back.”

Andreas Bjelland was forced to withdraw from the Denmark squad and Smith has previously expressed hope that the centre back should be fit to face the Blades.

