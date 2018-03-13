The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith is on West Bromwich Albion's shortlist to replace Alan Pardew at The Hawthorns in the summer, according to The Mirror.

The 56-year-old is regarded as a 'dead man walking' has reportedly lost the dressing room after a series of controversial incidents which include four senior stars breaking a curfew on a Spanish training camp, dressing room rows and a touchline bust-up.

Pardew even admitted the club's players stopped trying in their 4-1 home loss to Leicester, their seventh successive loss, which leaves them still cut eight points adrift.

Baggies chiefs, though, reportedly see it as the cheaper option to cut ties in the summer rather than changing their manager now.

The Brentford head coach's stock has continued to rise as the Bees play excellent football and their league position belies their budget in comparison to the rest of the Championship.

Smith, who is a supporter of Aston Villa, is highly regarded as a head coach in football circles and his family are based in the west Midlands.

However, the head coach is happy at Griffin Park and has an excellent relationship with owner Matthew Benham and co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles.

The Baggies are eight points adrift of safety with eight games to go and it appears that Pardew's time there is numbered.

Graham Potter is the leading contender to replace Pardew in the summer with the West Brom squad liable to need an overhaul.

Michael Appleton is also seen as a potential candidate as is one time Brentford manager target Derek McInnes.

