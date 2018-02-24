Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith bemoaned the match officials after his Brentford side were beaten 1-0 at Leeds United.

Liam Cooper's first half header was the difference between the two sides but replays suggested that the Yorkshire club's defender was comfortably offside when the free kick was taken.

The Bees head coach, though was also disappointed at his side's second half performance and felt they didn't do enough to merit the victory.

He said: “They started the game quite well in the first few minutes but then I don't think they saw the ball.

“It looked like it was going to be one way traffic and unfortunately the lad scores from an offside position.

“They get their backs up for a bit and we get a bit sloppy. Half time, we're still in the game and you feel there's a chance in the second half.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“We were too sloppy on the ball and the subs didn't work today. We were very poor on the ball, certainly in the second half.”

It has been a good week for Brentford but Smith felt his side didn't do enough, even though they had to contend with the match officials as well.

He added: “We can take the positives from a six point week. We've lost a game from a linesman's decision.

“We didn't do enough to win the game. They left the grass longer to make it a slow game. We should have had a penalty when Neal Maupay gets thrown to the ground. You want the big decisions to go your way but they didn't today.”