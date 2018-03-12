The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith insists Brentford are still aiming for the play-offs as they face a crunch two home games at Griffin Park this week.

Cardiff visit TW8 on Tuesday night with Middlesbrough making the trip to west London on Saturday.

The Bees lost ground in the race after losing 1-0 at Millwall, although their performance merited at least a point and Smith feels his side can still reach the top six, provided they continue to dominate games in that manner.

He said: “It's what our aim is. The result can harm you it if it doesn't go in your favour. The loss was tough to take as we'd dominated the game.

“We're playing teams in and around us. Cardiff are going for automatic promotion and then we've got Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“We've got tough games but we look forward to it. People talk about punching above your weight.

“We just feel we're doing our job each week and feeling we're competitive and we're playing well.”

Smith knows that these next two games are crucial if Brentford are still going to be in the mix come May.

He added: “It was always going to be a stiff period with the rearranged game. It's four games in 12 days.

“We started well with a good win at Burton and we put in a really good performance at Millwall and should have got the three points.

“We created chances but the woodwork and people on the line kept us out. If we get that performance we have a chance against Cardiff. They're on a great run.”

