Dean Smith will be speaking with Neal Maupay about his temper after the Frenchman was substituted before he was sent off at Burton.

The Frenchman picked up his eighth yellow card of the season at the Pirelli Stadium as he talked his way into Tony Harrington's book.

He would be banned for two matches were he to pick up bookings against Millwall or Cardiff, with the latter game bringing up the amnesty point for 10 yellow cards.

The Brentford striker has picked up a number of unnecessary yellow cards this season, notably late on at QPR that meant he was banned for the game with Fulham earning himself an extra training session on the morning of that game.

And Smith knows that it's an area his striker needs to improve.

He said: “Some of the bookings have been harsh in my opinion but, others, he has to do better and learn about the culture of the game here. I'll certainly be having a chat with him about it.”

It's fair to describe Maupay as a combative player and he has certainly been targeted by defenders given his on pitch demeanour.

Saturday's trip to Millwall will, therefore, be a test for the striker as home fans are renowned for putting pressure on opposing players.

And Smith knows his squad will have to be prepared to be called a variety of names by the home fans but he will be trying to turn the Millwall crowd on the home team.

He said: “As footballers, you expect a bit from opposition supporters. Hopefully that can be aimed at their own players if we play that well.

“It hurts more when it's from your own supporters than the opposition.”

When asked how much he hears, Smith added: “I don't hear much at all. You're focused on the game.”

