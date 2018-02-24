Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith sees a lot of similarities between himself and new Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The pair have got to know each other over the years and the Brentford boss allowed Barnsley to train at Jersey Road on occasion.

And the head coach also believes that they share similar views on the quality of players in the lower leagues.

He said: “I think we have an idea of the quality of players around. He took Barnsley up with a lot of League One, League Two players with potential.

“He did well with them last season and they almost got to the play-offs. There are players in the lower leagues with potential and it can be fulfilled at our clubs.

Smith added: “He's used the training facilities here a couple of times and we've got a good relationship.

“It'll have been tough for him to leave his home town. Leeds is a massive club and a head turner for anyone and he'll believe he can turn it around.”

Leeds have yet to win under Heckingbottom's management but Smith knows he will face a side determined to pick up all three points.

He added: “Thomas lost his job and I know Eckers has come in and he's had a couple of 2-2 draws, both on TV.

“Bristol City started the game well and got the lead and, in the second half, Leeds had a go at them.

“They went to Derby who are up there for a reason. They took the lead against them, Derby got back into it, they took the lead but couldn't hang on for victory.

“They need to change that round and we need to make sure that's not us that gives them the win.”

The reverse fixture saw Brentford claim a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Neal Maupay, Yoann Barbet and Ryan Woods but the game was more memorable for the French defender mocking Samu Saiz.

Smith, though, expects it to be a good footballing contest between two good sides.

“They were frustrated as we were beating them and it was the last two minutes and they were chasing the game. It was a good football game with two footballing teams,” he said.

“They've got a lot of good players such as Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez, Samu Saiz. They've got good players in the team and Lasogga has scored five in the last six.”

