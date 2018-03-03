The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has paid tribute to how Josh Clarke's game knowledge has developed over the course of his time in charge at Brentford.

The Bees ace was nominated for the EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards but missed out with Ryan Sessegnon taking the gong.

The full back looked like a player headed for the exit door in the 2015/16 season but has now become a key member of Smith's squad.

Clarke's ability to slot into the side in a variety of positions has made him a useful player to the head coach.

Smith said: “I think his game knowledge. His game knowledge is very good. He's been converted from a wide player to a full back.

“He's got better defensively. His game knowledge is a lot better, knowing when to cover the centre half and to cover positions when he doesn't have the ball.”

Clarke is still seen as a player that's relatively raw but Smith sees him as a key member of his squad who has the quality to become a leading player at Griffin Park.

He added: “It's easy to think of Josh as a kid but he's not anymore. He's 23, 24 years old and one of the longest serving players at the club.

“He's a valued member of the squad. He needs to start playing regular games which he will do as he's got the quality to be a top player here.

