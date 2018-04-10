Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in the George Graham era, it used to be known as 1-0 to the Arsenal but, in the past week or so, it's been 1-0 to the Brentford.

The Bees beat Bristol City and Ipswich by a single Neal Maupay goal and made it three wins on the spin when Henrik Dalsgaard's header was the difference at Nottingham Forest.

The west Londoners, though, had to ride their luck as the home side hit the woodwork on a number of occasions but head coach Dean DSmith was delighted with the win.

He said: “It is at the moment – three 1-0s on the spin and it shows an awful lot of character as you've got a small margin to hold onto but I thought our game management was excellent today.

“I thought we started the game well and then they came back into it and finished the first half stronger, hitting the woodwork a couple of times.

“I felt we probably let ourselves down on our transitions. We had some great counter attacking opportunities.

“I felt Romaine was brought down for a penalty. When we've got the numbers that we've got the final ball needs to be a bit better.”

Smith had made four changes for the contest with Chris Mepham, Yoann Barbet, Alan Judge and Kamo Mokotjo dropping out and Andreas Bjelland, Josh Clarke, Sergi Canos and Nico Yennaris coming into the side.

The head coach explained: “Alan Judge has got a tight hamstring. For him to play three games in the space of a week was always going to be a big ask.

“Nico Yennaris has come on and done well and I rested Kamo. Chris Mepham has done well and kept two clean sheets but he's tired.

“Over the last three weeks, he's been to China, made his international debut and playing regular first team football.

“It's a long season and some of the players are tired. It's my job to freshen it up. I thought Clarkey was excellent tonight as well. They have pace on the right.”

(Image: Tom Moore Photo Agency)

Chiedozie Ogbene made his debut when he came on for Ollie Watkins late on and won the corner that led to Dalsgaard's goal.

Smith added: “The wingers had probably run their game. Sergi hasn't played 90 minutes for a while and I didn't think he'd last the 90 and I felt we could do with some fresh legs.

“We felt Emiliano would get overlaps with Henrik Dalsgaard. It gave Ollie a breather and let Cheo open his legs as well.

“I'm guessing they've not seen too much of him. He's come on and won the corner.

“It's something we've worked on and getting Henrik free and scoring the header. It was a tight game and close to who deserved it.”

