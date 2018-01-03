The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith may be disappointed after Brentford's winning run came to an end at Wolves on Tuesday night but, overall, he can be pleased with the Christmas period.

The Bees picked up nine points out of 12, which was the target set for the squad, with wins over Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, they were second best at Molineux which meant the festive fixtures ended on a sour note.

He said: “We can take that positive as we've played well.

(Image: PA)

“We weren't bad at Wolves – we've probably had more possession - but they're strong defensively.

“We can't come there and be okay – we have to be better than that.”

Unlike a number of teams visiting the league leaders, Brentford set out to try and win the game and Smith felt that if they'd tried to nick a point they'd have been opened up anyway.

He added: “That's not how we play. They've got quality players. If we come to shut up shop, they'd open you up. We came to win the game and that didn't happen.”