Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith was full of praise for Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and believes the veteran manager is under-rated.

The Bluebirds boss has taken both Sheffield United and QPR up to the Premier League and his sides are always renowned as tough opponents.

Warnock is a character opposing fans tend to dislike but if he's in charge of their club will receive full support.

Smith said ahead of the originally scheduled game: “He's got promoted to the top tier enough times to get more pats on the back that he probably does.

“His record speaks for itself. He's good at getting teams out of leagues. I know that when we've come up against them that we're in for a tough game and any supporters want that.

“Wherever he goes, there won't me many moans from supporters.”

Brentford were beaten 2-0 by the Bluebirds earlier in the season, conceding goals from a set piece and a mistake and Smith knows it will be a tough test at Griffin Park.

He said: “It's going to be a real challenge. It was tough at their place. They scored from a long throw and a mistake from us not long after.

“They made it difficult for ourselves. Neal had the chance to get us into the game and I see Saturday being a tough game.

“We'll have to open the door to get some chances, knowing that if we play as we do we've got a chance they're going to be a threat from set pieces.

“They've got some quality players and we'll have to be at our best.”

Warnock's main ability is by getting his squad firmly onside and Smith knows how good he is as a leader of men.

He added: “He's got a great record but I'm only on the outside looking in. He gets the players playing for him and that's important for a leader.

“When you're a leader of people, if you can get them to play as best as they can for themselves first and then you as a leader.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.