The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith hailed the performance of Lewis Macleod, who scored his first goal for the club.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club in January 2015, was making his 20th league appearance for the Bees after an injury hit time at Griffin Park.

And he showed Smith and others what he could do with a man of the match performance and a well taken goal.

Smith said: “He’s worked very hard with the fitness team, looks bigger and stronger and he deserved his start.”

Brentford had trailed after Adama Traore's fine strike but, after Macleod's equaliser, dominated the second half but only once troubled Darren Randolph.

He added: “They scored against the run of play but our response was excellent and we deserved to go in level, but maybe apart from one good save from Romaine Sawyers we didn’t trouble their keeper enough.

“As we pressed I thought there was only one team going to win it, but we have given the boys a challenge for the rest of the season and we will continue to take it game by game.

“We have Sheffield United and Bristol City who are both above us – win those and it looks different again.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.