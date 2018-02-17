Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith paid tribute to the attitude of the Brentford squad as they continue to punch above their financial weight in the Championship.

The Bees are only eight points adrift of the Championship play-offs and have been one of the most impressive sides this season.

What makes it more impressive is they have a budget that would place them in the bottom third of the league.

Smith said: “If it was all about finances, we may as well pack in now. It's about 11 players going out and battling each other.

“We believe we can find different ways to match the resources that bigger clubs have and we feel the players are well coached but there's a lot of potential within these players.

“The players have good attitudes and, with that, their potential grows and it harnesses a great team spirit and you can go a long way with that.”

Much has been made of the way Brentford operate as a club and Smith believes the club are moving in the right direction and the strength of the squad is an indicator of that.

He added: “The football club we believe is in a good progressive place. The team has been very consistent this season.

“We haven't got the wins that our play probably deserves. There's a lot of belief and a lot of good players there.

“I was forced into making three changes and it didn't change the shape, the way we played or the performance level. There's a lot to play for.”

More trigger happy clubs than Brentford may well have parted company with Smith, who is likely to agree a new deal next week, after a winless start to the season and the head coach is aware of that fact and is grateful the club look at the processes rather than outcomes.

He explained: “Our role as a head coach is to make the players better as players and people. Along with that is also to get results.

“I'm thankful I'm at a club that doesn't always look at the outcome but we look at the progression and not just at the team but players individually as well.”

He added: “I can't talk about other clubs. As a club, I think it's run in a very good way. I think the expectations of a dozen clubs in the Championship are that they should be a top two team.

“I think as everyone can see when there's 12 teams it shows the competitive nature of the Championship.”

