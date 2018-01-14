The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford head coach Dean Smith believes Kamo Mokotjo can play in a more advanced midfield role.

The South African international has been getting forward a lot more in recent weeks and getting into shooting positions.

And Smith believes that his running game can benefit the squad as they look to maintain their charge up the Championship table.

"It's something that we feel he has got in his game," Smith told the club's official website. "He's got lots of leg power, he can go all day, and he makes some really good deep runs.

“He probably needs a little bit of work on his finishing at the moment."

The Bees are now three points shy of the play-off places but, for the Brentford head coach, the only important thing is now the trip to Reading next Saturday.

Smith added: "I said to the players before the game, there are 20 games to go but I'm not setting any targets.

“The target is the next game and to get the three points and we managed to do that today, which is pleasing."

