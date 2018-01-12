The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has given his backing to Neal Maupay with the French striker suffering a difficult run of form in front of goal.

The summer signing lost his place in the starting XI to Lasse Vibe after his return from injury and he hasn't found the net since the 3-1 win over Leeds in November.

He cut a frustrated figure against Notts County and it appeared that he was low on confidence in front of goal.

“Neal Maupay is still adapting but is doing okay in terms of his work-rate and work ethic. He's probably not getting the chances,” Smith said.

“We haven't got a problem with Neal. He maybe looks low on confidence but when we see him in training he looks good.

“We strip it back with him and show him why we signed him and why he's second leading scorer in the team.

A striker's confidence is normally defined by one thing; goals. His strike, which came via his backside against Sunderland, sparked a run of three goals in four games but his miss against Cardiff saw him searching for form.

Smith added: “Confidence can change with the click of the finger. He's a confident boy in himself.

“He probably knows he's not got the goals he wanted so far. His work rate for the team has never been in question.”

