Dean Smith knows that his Brentford side will face a tough test against Ipswich on Saturday and has sympathy for counterpart Mick McCarthy.

The Bees take on a Tractor Boys side who know that manager Mick McCarthy will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And Smith has sympathy for his counterpart, who is now looking to end his time at Portman Road on a high.

He said: “It looks as if he has a fantastic relationship with the players. They've played as much as they can for him and will continue to do so.

“I liked the comments about a driverless car. It was a great analogy. He wouldn't like to drive one but he feels as if he's in one at the moment.

“It must be very tough for him knowing he's leaving at the end of the season. He's done a fantastic job there. I know what a tough game it will be on Saturday.”

