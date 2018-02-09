Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith knows that he faces a selection poser as he decides how to adapt after Sergi Canos' red card at Derby.

Ollie Watkins started up front for the Bees at Pride Park before Romaine Saywers took over, with the former Exeter man returning to the wing, in the second half.

Emiliano Marcondes also feels he can play the role while a fully fit Neal Maupay is another option for Smith.

“There is. The way you have to look at it is it was Sergi's first start for a few weeks as Ollie and Flo have done well in the wide areas,” the head coach said.

“We've got a number of options. We've got Ollie, Emiliano. Romaine went up there for a stage. He played against Fulham there earlier this season. Neal is back to full fitness and he can go in there as well.”

Brentford haven't scored in their last two games, although they have created chances, and Smith feels that there are plenty of goals left in this team, even with Lasse Vibe set to depart.

“It's very important to any team. We haven't scored for the last couple of games but we've created enough opportunity. Our goals for column in the last two or three years has been very healthy,” he added.

“We've scored from all over the pitch this season. Romaine started scoring Nico can score. Florian has been scoring.

“Ollie hasn't scored for a while but has looked like getting on the end of things. We have to make sure we create the opportunities to score.”

