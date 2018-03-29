Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith will look at different sports in order to develop himself as a head coach.

The Brentford boss is a keen cricket fan and has interests outside of football and he will look to learn from anyone.

And he listened intently to what former Warwickshire coach Dougie Brown had to say about managing players when cricketers are in and out of hotel rooms around the country for most of the week.

He said: “I like to go into all different forms of sport as leading a group of people is not just a football suit.

“Me, being a leader, and going to speak to Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.

“You're not going to learn about how to lead people. Going into other sports as well can give you an idea of other things.

“When Dougie Brown was the Warwickshire cricket coach I did a talk with him at Birmingham University it was interesting to talk to him about how he leads.

“They're away from home five days a week for three or four months at a time so it's how they deal with things like that.”

Smith is passionate about having a way to switch off from football, given the demanding nature of the being a head coach and it is something he encourages his players to do as well.

He added: “Yes because you have to have a release from football. It's an intense industry we are in.

“We train every day, work every day and we want to get better but we're all judged by outside people on one result.

“What they need is a release at times whether it's watching cricket or basketball or rugby. It's good to have that release.

“Horse racing has been good for a lot of footballers. The PFA are being good with the information they are giving about gambling.”

For Smith, walking the dog, golf – he has a handicap of 13 - and spending time with the family are how he likes to take his mind away from which players he will disappoint when it comes to naming his team.

“It certainly is, apart from when he tries to pull me into the River Thames, which he has done on one occasion. I nearly floated down to the ground one Saturday,” he revealed.

“I like watching sports. I like to play golf.

“Family time. That's the most important thing that gives you a release and takes you back to the real world.”

