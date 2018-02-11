Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith accused Preston of being “like a tag team” in trying to knock his footballing Brentford side out of their stride.

The Lilywhites were happy to commit fouls to prevent the Bees from playing their free flowing football.

And Smith was unhappy with how Alex Neil's side tried to shut them down.

“They took it in turns to stop us playing and that must have been something they looked at to stop us getting on the front foot,” he said.

“We created the better chances in the game and didn’t take them, but they were banked up into their eight-yard box and that is difficult to play against.”

Smith, who branded last week’s Sergi Canos red card at Derby as “in my opinion, farcical”, had praise for the referee in this bruising encounter.

“I thought he did well because it was a tough game to ref because of Preston’s adopted game plan,” said Smith.

“They made it a scrappy game and were always on the edge of an infringement or getting a player booked, but they have only lost one in 15 in the league so clearly they do it well.

"I had to make three changes but was pleased with the boys’ performance in the way they restricted them to very few chances and always looked to be the aggressors.”

