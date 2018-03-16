Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith knows that Brentford's meeting with Middlesbrough has a sense of do or die about it.

The Bees are eight points behind the sixth placed since and a defeat will, almost certainly, end their hopes of finishing in the top six.

And Smith will ensure his side are going out there to do everything they can to win the game.

He said: “I think with the last two results, it becomes a very big game. We have to go and try to win.

“We try to win every game but the importance with the games running out gets bigger and greater as we get close to the finish line.”

The Brentford head coach may shuffle the pack a bit for Saturday after he was forced into changes on Tuesday night for their defeat against Cardiff.

“We were thinking about making a few tweaks on Tuesday defensively. We couldn't as Neil (Warnock) noticed, we didn't have any defenders on the bench at all as they were involved in the game or unavailable. Everyone is fighting for a place and wants to be starting.

“That's what we've got at the moment. They all want to play and it's down to them to show me that they're worth it.”

The international break follows Saturday's clash and after two defeats on the spin, Smith is keen to rectify this against Boro.

He explained: “We want to go into the break positively. We should have won the game at Millwall but came on the wrong side of the scoreline.

“We started well on Tuesday but I think the physicality in our penalty box probably made them enjoy the win and deserve it because of the chances they created on that day.

“It's hard to take as the first 15, 20 minutes were as good as he played. Neil was very sincere after the game that he hadn't had a team do that to his team.

“We could have scored two or three in that period. We've made a couple of mistakes and not get the result.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.