Dean Smith knows his Brentford side are in the middle of a season defining run before the international break.

The Bees, who claimed a 2-0 win at Burton on Tuesday night, face Millwall on Saturday before the rearranged game with Cardiff on Tuesday and a meeting with Middlesbrough next weekend.

The Boro game will bring about the crucial international break as, when the teams return to action, it's straight into the Easter fixtures with Sheffield United visiting Griffin Park and a trip to Bristol City.

Smith said: “It's four in 12 days with the Burton game. We'll look at things and maybe freshen things up if it needs it as you go into an international break and then another busy period where we play four games in 13 days. It's two periods which are pivotal.”

The Bees know they will have to show their battling qualities in order to succeed but the fact that, after Millwall, they play three straight games at home may give Brentford an edge.

Smith added: “They will and they're all tough games – Millwall, Cardiff and Middlesbrough at home.

“The fact that after the international break we have Sheffield United as well – we've got three games at home. Our home record has been very good and we can take advantage of that.”

Millwall is a London derby but it's not as highly anticipated as it is with neighbours QPR and Fulham.

Smith added: “Traditionally, the QPR and Fulham games are more popular for our fans. It's south London so we're looking forward to going over to The Den.”

