The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith would love to have a vociferous Griffin Park when Brentford face Cardiff on Tuesday night.

The Bees need to win to keep their play-off hopes alive and the head coach is looking for the 12th man to roar them on to victory.

The Bees have won their last two televised home games in west London, beating Leeds and Aston Villa, and Smith hopes the Bees can turn it on again.

He said: “It'd be good if we could get a vociferous Griffin Park. It's always very good under the lights.

“We've got a decent record on television as well. Hopefully the cameras turn up and we turn it on.”

The original contest was postponed due to a frozen pitch but the thaw has returned it to it's normal state.

Smith, though, disagrees with the suggestion that it would have made an impact had the original game gone ahead.

“There's no snow on it now,” he quipped. “It's in good nick. The groundstaff have done a terrific job. They did to clear the pitch for the first game and it's very good now.

“I don't think it's any different to whether we played them last Saturday or this week.”

Brentford will have to be at their best defensively to claim victory against Neil Warnock's side but Smith has no fears about that.

He added: “It's finely balanced. If you look at the form guide, we've conceded three goals in six games.

“One was offside at Leeds, one was Andreas getting injured and one was a superb ball from a cross.

“Our form, we feel, is right up there and we're getting back to what we were at the start of the season.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.