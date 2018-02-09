The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has called on Brentford fans to continue with the backing of this Bees side ahead of the game with Preston.

The head coach knows that the supporters weren't getting on Neal Maupay's back but he felt they could have been more encouraging as the Frenchman looks to establish himself in English football.

Lasse Vibe's imminent departure will put pressure onto Maupay and Smith knows that the fans will play a big role in helping him find his form in front of goal.

He said: “I felt we could have supported Neal Maupay more. They (the fans) weren't having a go at him but they needed to support him.

“There was a feeling that he needed to score a 25 yarder into the top corner to get the fans on side. As a team, we're thankful for the supporters we've got. Their support is vital.”

