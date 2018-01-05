Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emiliano Marcondes is going to add to Dean Smith's riches in the midfield but could also be used in an attacking role.

Brentford have Marcondes, the returning Alan Judge, Lewis Macleod, Josh McEachran, Kamo Mokotjo, Romaine Sawyers, Nico Yennaris and Ryan Woods as their midfield options.

But Smith isn't going to look to change the way the Bees set up to fit others in, although that may change in future.

“I think he (Emiliano) can play a similar role to Alan Judge. If you want to play him down the middle you could do that,” he said.

“We may have a look at it but, at the moment, we feel we have a tried and trusted system that works for us. The players fit into it well and I have no doubt that these two will.”

He added: “If you look at the way we play, our football involves a lot of passing and moving and, with the boys we've got they all pass and move with the best.

“The wingers move inside and the inside midfielders go outside. That's part and parcel with what we're about.”

Given the riches Smith has in midfield, he faces a job keeping his charges happy but he will not look to lighten the load there.

He explained: “I think any head coach would say the more the better and as many as I can have is what I'm happy with. Emiliano has just joined the club.

“Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod have had long term injuries. Because we've only lost three in the last 19, Lewis hasn't got as many minutes as he'd have liked.”

