Dean Smith paid tribute to coaching staff Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank for the work they have done on the training ground.

Just a look at Brentford's back four highlights the issues the Bees have faced this season. Nico Yennaris, a midfielder, is at right back, 20-year-old Chris Mepham with nine Championship appearances in his career, is at the heart of the defence with Andreas Bjelland while Yoann Barbet, a centre back, is playing at left back.

And Smith felt need to credit his assistants for the work they do behind the scenes.

He said: “I think it also illustrates the strength of the coaching on the training ground. I've got two very good coaches in Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank.

“The work they're doing there is getting seen on the pitch.”

Having adaptable players in the squad is something that Smith feels has served the club well, especially with the Bees unable to sign players on an emergency loan anymore.

He explained: “With the lack of the emergency window you can't loan people in it helps you've got variation in the squad.

“We feel the B team system has strengthened our hand as well as we've been able to give experience to those players.”

