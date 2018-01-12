Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has paid tribute to Bolton counterpart Phil Parkinson for the superb job he has done with the Trotters this season.

Despite being seen by many as favourites for the drop due to financial constraints, the Lancashire side sit outside the bottom three after a strong run of form in the past few months.

And Smith is full of praise for the job Parkinson and his number two Steve Parkin have done at the Macron Stadium.

He said: “I know Phil Parkinson and Steve Parkin and they're very experienced in the game.

“They've done very well at Bolton. They've had an embargo on them. They had a tough start to the season.

“We scored three magnificent goals to get the win and we've had a superb run of form and they have.

“Their recent performances and results have shown that. They've done well at it and will fancy their chances at coming and upsetting the bookmakers.”

He added: “I would say he's in a similar mould (in that he's unflappable). We've crossed paths before.

“His teams are organised and tough to break down. He's done very well. To get Bradford to a major cup final is an achievement that will be very rarely matched elsewhere and he's done very well at all the jobs he's been in.

“We have to make sure that we're bright and ready for it and try and outthink them.”

Bolton have seen Josh Cullen and Reece Burke recalled by West Ham and Adam Armstrong brought back by Newcastle while they have rejected offers from Cardiff for Gary Madine.

And Smith believes it will make planning for the contest harder from his perspective.

He explained: “There'll be uncertainty about us knowing what their team will be.

“The two lads that went back to West Ham played at Shrewsbury so I'm guessing they'll stay.

“Players will always be linked with other teams but I'm sure Phil has got that in hand.”

He added: “I don't know (if the Cardiff speculation has affected the club) as I don't know Gary Madine. It didn't unsettle our dressing room. I think it unsettled Scott Hogan but not the team.”

